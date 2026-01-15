Danish badminton player pulls out of India Open citing Delhi’s ‘extreme pollution’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the world’s top seeded badminton players has withdrawn from the India Open tournament in Delhi for the third year, citing “extreme pollution” in India’s national capital.

Anders Antonsen, who is ranked third according to badminton’s top governing body, said in a post on social media that he decided not to compete because of Delhi’s poor air quality.

The Danish shuttler added that he was fined $5,000 (£3,900) by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for pulling out.

Antonsen also shared a screenshot from the Swiss-based air quality monitoring firm IQAir showing Delhi’s air quality index at 348 on Wednesday, a level categorised as “very poor”.

“Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament,” he wrote.

“Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi.”

This is the third consecutive year Antonsen has skipped the tournament. His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of conditions at the India Open, one of the key stops on the global badminton calendar.

The tournament is being held in Delhi during the winter months, when air pollution in the city worsens to dangerous levels due to a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and smoke from crop residue burning in neighbouring states.

Delhi frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities at this time of year, with air quality index (AQI) readings often falling into the “severe” category. Prolonged exposure at such levels is linked to respiratory irritation, reduced lung function and increased risk for athletes engaged in high-intensity outdoor training.

Antonsen’s decision followed criticism about the venue from his compatriot Mia Blichfeldt, who raised concerns about hygiene and training conditions.

She shared images online highlighting issues inside the stadium, including cleanliness problems, prompting a broader debate over whether the event meets international standards.

“I am happy with the court conditions but not the health conditions,” she told The Indian Express.

“The floors are dirty and there is a lot of dirt on the courts. Also, there are birds flying in the arena, there is bird poop also.”

A person holds a sign during a protest ( AP )

The comments from shuttlers have drawn mixed reactions in India. Some local officials and former players defended the tournament, arguing that indoor competition venues are largely insulated from outdoor pollution and that adequate arrangements have been made for players.

India’s badminton federation has said the event complies with international requirements and accused overseas players of exaggerating conditions.

The association’s General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, said the main playing arena had been kept clean, dirt-free, and pigeon-free, and that several players had expressed satisfaction with the conditions, Firstpost reported.

“As an athlete who is more sensitive to dust and environmental factors, she was sharing a personal perspective on how conditions can sometimes impact her health,” Mr Mishra told Firstpost.

The issue of pollution has surfaced repeatedly across sports, with cricketers, footballers, and marathon runners also raising concerns in recent years about competing in the capital during peak pollution season.

Air pollution became an international embarrassment for India during Lionel Messi’s tour in December when his flight got delayed due to smog and reduced visibility, and his appearance at the Delhi stadium alongside Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was overshadowed by slogans of “AQI, AQI” by a group of angry residents.

Delhi’s winter pollution is not unusual. Each year, colder temperatures and calmer winds trap pollutants close to the ground, leading to thick smog that can linger for days. Schools are often closed, construction activity curtailed and traffic restrictions imposed when air quality deteriorates sharply.

The India Open controversy adds to broader questions about how international sporting events should respond to environmental risks, particularly as climate change and urban pollution increasingly affect host cities.

Antonsen has not indicated whether he will return to the tournament in future years.