Indian authorities have sent a formal notice to several e-commerce sites, including Amazon India and Etsy, for selling the Pakistani national flag and related merchandise.

Indian consumer affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, said such “insensitivity” shall not be tolerated. This comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are high after the military escalations almost a week ago.

In a post on X, Mr Joshi wrote that India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) “has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated”.

The minister said the consumer rights body directed the e-commerce platforms “to immediately remove all such content and adhere to national laws”. It is unclear which national laws he was referring to.

The action follows a complaint from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which raised concerns about the sale amid heightened national security tensions due to Operation Sindoor. CAIT urged the Indian commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, and consumer affairs minister, Mr Joshi, to impose an immediate ban on the sale of Pakistani flags and related items on e-commerce platforms. CAIT is an apex body of trade federations, associations and small scale sector of India.

People holding Indian national flags take part in a rally, expressing solidarity with the armed forces in Guwahati, India on 14 May 2025, following a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Pakistan returned a captured border guard to India on 14 May, in a fresh sign of detente after a ceasefire ended four days of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

The appeal followed the discovery of Pakistani flags and T-shirts featuring the crescent-and-star symbol listed on Amazon India, with prices ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000.

CAIT president BC Bhartia wrote a letter to the ministry of commerce and industry, in which he said: “It has come to light that Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being openly sold on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. This disturbing situation unfolds even as our valiant armed forces are actively engaged in Operation Sindoor – a mission of critical national importance against Pakistan.”

He continued: “At a time when our soldiers are displaying unmatched courage and sacrifice to safeguard our nation, the sale of items representing a hostile nation is not only insensitive, but also entirely unacceptable. Such actions by e-commerce platforms reflect a blatant disregard for the dignity of our armed forces, the sovereignty of India and the emotions of every patriotic Indian citizen.”

Mr Bhatia continued: “This is not merely an oversight. It is a grave matter that risks undermining national unity and poses a potential threat to our internal harmony and security.”

The confederation of traders has also demanded an investigation into “how such products were listed and permitted for sale”.

They demanded that all e-commerce platforms be instructed to ban the sale of any items “that may compromise national security or insult public sentiment”. A search on Amazon India for the Pakistan flag on Thursday, however, didn’t throw up any relevant results. Instead, one could find the Indian national flag, the BJP flags and country flags flash cards for children.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, Flag Company and Flag Corporation for comment.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, e-commerce sites in India are flooded with related merchandise: from T-shirts to stickers and even a poster of “Operation Sindoor Hero Sofia Qureshi”.

On Thursday, CAIT also urged a travel and economic boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their backing of Pakistan during ongoing tensions between the two neighbours.

The call comes after Turkey criticised India’s military operations and amid reports that drones of Turkish origin were used in attacks launched from Pakistan.