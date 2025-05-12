Indian diplomat’s family targeted by online trolls after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent Indian diplomat and his family members were targeted by online trolls after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri and his daughters were targeted online, forcing him to restrict his account on X.

Mr Misri, who led the press conferences on the government's military operations, was called a "traitor" and "anti-India" by a section of users, including right-wing handles, unhappy with the ceasefire.

Intense fighting between India and Pakistan came to a halt on Sunday following a ceasefire announcement after days of military escalation between the two nuclear-powered nations which resulted in the death of at least 70 civilians.

The fighting between India and Pakistan ensued on Wednesday after New Delhi struck alleged militant hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir to avenge the death of 26 civilians in India-administered Kashmir on 22 April.

Both on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all military actions on land, in the air and at the sea, which Donald Trump claims was a US-brokered ceasefire. Mr Misri confirmed the ceasefire between the two nations and its initial violation by Pakistan on Saturday.

Mr Misri has been communicating the military developments to Indian and international reporters since 7 May, when India launched airstrikes and Pakistan retaliated. The 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer had previously served as India's ambassador to China during heightened cross-border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

Amidst the incessant trolling, support poured in from politicians across party lines and former diplomats for Mr Misri.

The Indian Administrative Association, in a statement, expressed solidarity with Mr Misri and his family. "Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service.”

Shashi Tharoor, a parliamentarian from the opposition Congress party, said he couldn't understand "who on earth would troll and why".

"He has worked very hard, very long hours and is an extremely hardworking and effective voice for India, along with the two women officers [Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi] who spoke very calmly and professionally without any hysteria in a wonderfully impressive way," he added.

Salman Aneez Soz, a member of the Congress party, said: "A Kashmiri has done India proud. No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country. If you can’t say thank you, learn to shut up".

India's former foreign secretary, Nirupama Menon Rao, called the trolling "utterly shameful".

"Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop," she wrote on X.

The National Commission for Women denounced the sharing of his daughter's contact details, calling it a "grossly irresponsible act" and a "serious breach of privacy" that endangers her safety.