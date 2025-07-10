Indian singer booked for dangerous stunt on Mumbai landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian singer-songwriter is facing legal action over a video showing him performing a dangerous stunt on one of Mumbai’s busiest roadways.

Yasser Desai, 35, known mainly for his work as a playback singer in Bollywood, was captured in the video standing precariously on the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, a major arterial bridge.

In the video, which appears to be part of a social media shoot, Desai can be seen getting out of a car before climbing onto the edge of the bridge.

The incident took place at around 6am local time, the Hindustan Times reported. Eyewitnesses claimed Desai was accompanied by three other people and the group reportedly “fled” in a car following the act.

Police were informed about the video as soon as it started gaining traction on social media, according to the Indian Express. Authorities verified the video using footage from CCTV cameras installed along the Sea Link and promptly filed a complaint against Desai and at least one associate.

“We verified the information from staff monitoring CCTV footage on the Sea Link and registered an FIR on Tuesday evening against Desai and his associate who shot the video,” a local police officer told the newspaper.

Police told local media that Desai had been booked under criminal code sections related to creating danger in public way, rash driving, and endangering life or personal safety of other people.

He was also facing a charge of engaging in a criminal act committed by multiple individuals with a common intention and another of dangerous driving.

In a statement to The Independent, Desai’s manager, Prashant Oberoi, confirmed that the video was part of a music video shoot, adding that the musician was cooperating with police.