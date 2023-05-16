For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A row in India over a Bollywood movie that has split the country along state lines has now turned deadly, with at least one person killed and nine injured in the latest clashes over the film.

The Kerala Story is a fictional drama about Hindu and Christian women in the southern Indian state who are lured to join Isis. Originally touted as being based on the true stories of more than 30,000 such women, the film’s creators were ordered to row back these claims after a court said they had no basis in fact.

Critics from opposition parties across India have described the film as Hindu nationalist “propaganda” and accused it of perpetuating Islamophobia, while it has been heavily promoted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including in tweets by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The low-budget Bollywood film from director Sudipto Sen has been at the centre of controversy since the day its teaser was released in India. After its cinema release on 5 May, the state of West Bengal banned showings while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – the country’s two most populous BJP-ruled states – cut the price of tickets by waiving government taxes.

The first death reported in the row occurred in Maharashtra’s Akola city, after clashes broke out between two groups with differing views on the film. The state government has increased police presence in the city and cut off access to the internet in several areas, in an attempt to prevent protesters and rival groups from gathering.

The clashes reportedly began with an Instagram post on Saturday about The Kerala Story and ended in the death of 40-year-old electrician Vilas Gaikwad, with two rival groups pelting each other with stones and destroying several private and government vehicles, according to officials quoted by ANI.

Maharashtra police said more than 135 people had been arrested over the clashes. The state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said police stations across the state were warned to stay on high alert and watch out for any hate messages or communal flare-ups.

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, several Muslim students at the Government Medical College in Jammu city were reportedly beaten by supporters of the film on Sunday night.

Local media quoted one unidentified student from Kashmir as saying that the clashes between two groups of students began when one started an argument over The Kerala Story in a WhatsApp group, to which a group of Muslim students objected.

One student identified as Haseeb Ahmed was brutally beaten and photos of his severely injured head were widely shared on social media. A group of Hindu students reportedly alleged that the Muslim students attacked them first.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] in Kashmir, tweeted: “Shocking that GOI promotes & encourages violence through movies stoking communal fires. The blood of innocents is being spilt to quench the BJP’s insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends.”

The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, did not ban the film in the state but said that the movie seemed to be made “with the aim of communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda”.

On social media a number of alternative hashtags about the film like #MyKeralaStory and #RealKeralaStory started trending, with people sharing their own stories of religious harmony and camaraderie.

IMDB’s plot summary for the film says it is about “a converted Muslim woman [named] Fatima Ba” who “narrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an Isis terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail”.

Prime minister Narendra Modi praised the film and said that it attempted to “expose the consequences of terrorism in a society”.

In Uttar Pradesh, firebrand BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the film “draws the attention of the entire nation to the conspiracy of love jihad”, a reference to an unfounded theory that there is a coordinated effort by Muslim men to convert Indian women of other faiths through marriage.

“The entire society must be made aware of this distortion. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film’s producer, director and entire team,” he said.

On Friday the film was released to more than 200 screens in the US and Canada. The film’s director Sen told reporters during a virtual press conference that “the country [India] was in denial of the long-existing issue in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission which is beyond the creative boundaries of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses all over the world and raise awareness.”

The producer of the film, Vipul Shah, said that “the film’s subject was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film to initiate deliberation worldwide.”