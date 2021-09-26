Asha* sits on a bench in one of the musty bylanes of Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district in the state of West Bengal, awaiting clients past noon on a Friday.

Pre-Covid, she would have accepted two clients by 1pm, but some days now pass without a single man asking for her.

Malati*, who also makes her living through sex work, takes the morning train every day to travel 60km to Kolkata.