Why people in India’s Land of the Gods fear being ‘guinea pigs’ for new Modi law
A law forcing all Indians to abide by a common set of rules on personal matters such as marriage, inheritance and divorce is finally coming into force in the hilly state of Uttarakhand. Shweta Sharma speaks to residents to understand its impact
In the foothills of the Himalayas, a picturesque Indian state known as the “Land of the Gods” has become the site for a controversial socio-political experiment by the Narendra Modi-led BJP party.
This week a new law in Uttarakhand has, for the first time since India’s independence, overridden the plurality of personal laws governing family matters for different religious groups with a single Uniform Civil Code, meaning all communities must follow the same rules when it comes to marriage, divorce, inheritance and even cohabitation.
Formally this is a measure brought by the BJP-led state government, but towering billboards promoting the Code here are all adorned with pictures of the prime minister. Modi is seeking a rare third term at elections due in a month’s time, and his party has for a long time advocated for rolling out the UCC nationwide.
