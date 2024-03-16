In the foothills of the Himalayas, a picturesque Indian state known as the “Land of the Gods” has become the site for a controversial socio-political experiment by the Narendra Modi-led BJP party.

This week a new law in Uttarakhand has, for the first time since India’s independence, overridden the plurality of personal laws governing family matters for different religious groups with a single Uniform Civil Code, meaning all communities must follow the same rules when it comes to marriage, divorce, inheritance and even cohabitation.

Formally this is a measure brought by the BJP-led state government, but towering billboards promoting the Code here are all adorned with pictures of the prime minister. Modi is seeking a rare third term at elections due in a month’s time, and his party has for a long time advocated for rolling out the UCC nationwide.