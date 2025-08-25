At least 8 dead as container truck collides with tractor carrying devotees in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least eight people, including two minors, lost their lives after a container truck rammed into a tractor transporting devotees in northern Uttar Pradesh early Monday, according to police.

“Three people are in serious condition on ventilator,” Bulandshahr district police chief Dinesh Kumar Singh said. At least 45 others were injured. He said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

The crash occurred around 2.10am near the Arnia bypass on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border, when a container truck rammed the tractor-trolley from behind, overturning it.

“An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2.15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan,” Mr Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured... 8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody,” he said.

Footage from the scene showed the badly-mangled tractor and the severely damaged front of the container truck.

The tractor was carrying devotees of Gogaji, a folk deity venerated in northern India and also known as Jahirpeer, Jaharveer Chauhan, or Bagad Wala. They were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the crash occurred near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, within the Bulandshahr police station limits, The Hindustan Times reported.

Police identified the eight victims, including two children, aged 6 and 12, as residents of Kasganj district.

Of the injured, 12 were children.

The Haryana-registered truck has been seized, and legal action is in progress, officials said.