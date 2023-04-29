For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in New Delhi have filed two complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers who continue to protest in the Indian capital demanding his arrest.

Olympians Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist Vinesh Phogat, are among those taking part in the sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar – the designated site for protests in the capital.

The wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday last week after they called off a three-day protest in January after talks with the federal sports minister.

Following the protests in January, the government formed an oversight committee that promised to look into the allegations.

The committee submitted its report earlier this month and the wrestlers have demanded the contents of the report be made public.

The athletes said that they have been forced to resume their protests due to government inaction.

On Friday, Delhi police filed two FIRs (First Information Report) against Mr Singh who is a parliamentarian from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An FIR is a document prepared by the police in India when they receive information about the commission of a cognisable offence and is generally the first step in any police investigation in India.

Mr Singh, who has remained the wrestling body’s chief since 2011, is a BJP strongman elected as a Member of Parliament from the northern Uttar Pradesh state six times, five of which were from the ruling BJP.

The two complaints were filed by the police on Friday after prodding by the Supreme Court.

The wrestlers had moved the court after they said that they had approached the Delhi Police to file a formal complaint against the sexual harassment allegations made by seven athletes, including a minor, but the police had failed to do so.

On Friday, the court asked the Delhi Police to provide security to the minor girl who had accused Mr Singh of harassment.

The police also informed the court that they will file complaints against Mr Singh.

Later on Friday, two complaints were filed one under the stringent POCSO (India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and another related to outraging the modesty of a woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Pranav Tayal said to The Indian Express that the investigation has been taken up in both cases “in right earnest”.

Wrestlers say that the registration of FIRs is the first step towards getting justice, even though the complaints were filed a week after they first approached the police and six days after they resumed their protest.

“This is our first step towards victory, but the protests will continue,” Ms Malik was quoted as saying.

Wrestlers said that though the complaints have been filed, the fight is not over.

“This fight is not just about getting an FIR filed. This fight is about getting justice, to punish him (Singh), send him behind bars and get him removed from all the positions he holds,” Ms Phogat said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh said on Saturday that he is “innocent” and ready to face the investigation.

“Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers’) allegations. My tenure is almost over,” he was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

He added that a three-member committee had already been formed to elect the next WFI chief and that the election would be held in 45 days.

Mr Singh also accused the wrestlers of coming up with new allegations.

“Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with new demands. They demanded an FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat.”

The wrestlers said later on Friday that the electricity and water supply had been cut off at Jantar Mantar.

Social media videos and images showed the wrestlers eating dinner using their mobile phone lights in their makeshift tents at the protest site.

The wrestlers who have received support from a few former sportspersons, had earlier urged the sporting community, particularly India’s cricket stars who are worshipped in the country to support them.

On Thursday, Olympic body chief and former track athlete PT Usha accused the wrestlers of “tarnishing India’s image” with the protest.