Indian actor Vikrant Massey retires at 37: ‘Time to recalibrate and go back home’

Indian actor Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement, saying he believes it is time to “recalibrate” and focus on his personal life.

Massey, 37, posted a message reflecting on his career, which has spanned television and film, and said he will be taking a step back from acting after the scheduled release of his films in 2025.

“The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support,” Massey wrote in a post on his Instagram.

“But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor.

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Massey started his acting career in TV, debuting in the 2007 Disney sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. He became a household name after starring in Hindi television soaps such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and Qubool Hai.

He went on to supporting roles alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in Lootera (2013) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

His portrayal of the sensitive Shyamal ‘Shutu’ Chatterjee in Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj (2016) won him rave reviews, and this was followed by performances in Bollywood films like 12th Fail and Sector 36.

He was most recently seen in The Sabarmati Report, which follows the 2002 Godhra train burning, the catalyst for the sectarian violence in Gujarat that left thousands dead, the majority of them Muslims, when the western state was ruled by Narendra Modi.

The last two films that Massey referred to in his post are likely to be Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, according to Indian media reports.

Indian actor Dia Mirza commented on his post saying: “Breaks are best. You’ll be even more amazing on the other side.”

Massey’s announcement came after he drew criticism forThe Sabarmati Report, which many commentators on social media have called right-wing propaganda.

One post on social media said: “Vikrant Massey is a decent actor with a decent career marked by acclaimed performances in Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, Mirzapur, and 12th Fail. And despite all that, he will end his career with the legacy of headlining a fascist propaganda film like Sabarmati Express.”

Screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani also posted on X, quoting a different post that said Massey was “already cancelled after he signed Sabarmati report”, and writing: “All stories need to be told. All perspectives need to find vent & must be considered before they are accepted or rejected. Cancelling a talent because he doesn’t echo a particular narrative goes against free speech & feels dictatorial. Don’t suffocate our artists.”