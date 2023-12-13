Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Security breach at Indian parliament as intruders ‘throws smoke bombs’ at MPs

Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 13 December 2023 08:27
Comments
(The Independent)

Two unidentified men have entered the MPs’ chamber in India’s lower house of parliament and are reported to have thrown smoke bombs, in a major security lapse.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in