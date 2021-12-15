Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE
Authorities in Abu Dhabi sent baggage loader back to Mumbai as passenger on same aircraft
A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.
The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section.
“Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The cargo door was closed after the hold staff marked the headcount,” Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA told The Indian Express.
The airlines learnt of the worker’s presence only about two hours after take-off, when the flight landed in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Local authorities in Abu Dhabi conducted a medical examination of the worker, and on finding him stable, sent him back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft.
The DGCA said it has taken note of the incident and has initiated an investigation. The worker has been taken off the roster by authorities, the DGCA added.
An IndiGo spokesperson said the company was aware of the incident and has informed concerned authorities. “The matter is under investigation,” they told news agency PTI.
The Independent has contacted IndiGo for a statement.
