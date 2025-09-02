Outrage after newborns bitten by rats at top hospital in ‘cleanest Indian city’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two newborn babies have been bitten by rats in the neonatal care unit of a state hospital in India's "cleanest city", triggering public outrage.

The newborns were admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya in central Madhya Pradesh state’s Indore city with birth defects.

While one baby was found with rat bites on its fingers, the other had bites on its head and shoulder, the hospital’s superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, told PTI news agency.

The two incidents were recorded in a span of 48 hours, the first bite on Sunday and the other on Monday.

"The staff should have been alert to the rat issue,” he told The Indian Express.

The babies were subsequently moved to another facility and put under round-the-clock supervision and care, authorities said.

The infants both suffer from congenital deformities. One of them was brought to the hospital, the largest public health facility in the state, after it was found abandoned in Khargone district, Dr Yadav said.

Surveillance footage showed a rat moving from one bed to another and crawling through wires and other equipment.

Dr Yadav told reporters the hospital was installing strong iron nets on windows and asking attendants of patients not to bring food inside the wards. A committee had been formed to investigate the incidents, he added.

The superintendent claimed that the hospital was surrounded by old buildings which faced rat infestation issues made worse by the monsoon rain. “We will take measures to address the rat menace in the hospital. This is an old hospital, and we have run two rat eradication programmes in the past,” he said. “Rat catchers have also been unable to address the issue. There’s a shortage in the local markets of the glue used to trap rats. We will soon run a pest eradication programme.”

The incident triggered a political row, with opposition lawmakers taking potshots at the ruling BJP for negligence.

"Have mercy on the newborns! Look at the condition of Indore's MY Hospital,” the Congress party's Umang Singhar wrote on X in Hindi. “Rats are gnawing on innocent newborns in the NICU and the BJP government has not been able to do pest control for five years!”

The opposition party’s spokesperson, Neelabh Shukla, demanded a judicial inquiry and "strict action against the culprits”.

“The case of rats gnawing on two newborn babies in MYH is not just administrative negligence, but a horrific incident that shakes human sensibilities,” he said.

Indore has been recognised by the federal government as the “cleanest city in the country” for eight years straight, based on surveys as part of a public cleanliness initiative.