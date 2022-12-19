Man arrested under India’s national security law for obscenity in temple
Viral social media video showed man flashing his genitals inside temple in Indore city
A man has been arrested in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly performing obscene acts inside a Hindu temple.
The man, identified just by his first name Wasim, has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), police said on Sunday. Under the NSA, a suspect can be detained for up to a year without formal charges.
A video of the incident, now viral on social media, appears to show a man sitting inside a temple to Lord Shiva in Indore city and flashing his genitals.
Following complaints, local police said the man was traced with the help of surveillance footage and later detained.
“We received information yesterday (Saturday) that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar’s [area in Indore] temple. The investigation was undertaken,” said T Qazi, a local police officer.
Officers conducted the investigation with the help of surveillance footage, he said.
According to the police, the accused was an addict.
Action is being taken under the NSA and the police will further investigate his phone and his other activities.
Earlier in October, a routine offender in Indore city was arrested under the NSA for assaulting the director of a private school.
The accused, Sanjay Mishra, who already had over four registered complaints against him, allegedly attacked Arun Kharat with a knife.
