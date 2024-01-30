Indian navy rescues 19 Pakistan nationals from Somali pirates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indian navy warship has rescued 19 Pakistani nationals after their fishing vessel was hijacked by pirates off the east coast of Somalia.

It was the second rescue operation carried out in the region by the Indian navy in the space of just 36 hours, the navy said in a statement.

Indian warship INS Sumitra freed the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel FV Al Naeemi from 11 pirates, who had taken the Pakistani crew members hostage, on Monday.

The vessel was intercepted on Monday and the members of INS Sumitra used “coercive posturing” and deployment of boats to compel the pirates to release both the crew and the vessel, a navy spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Pictures released by the Indian navy showed pirates armed with guns holding positions on the vessel while Pakistani crew members were still held hostage.

Another picture showed the pirates sitting in a line on the deck of the ship following their capture, as Indian navy personnel stood behind them.

The second rescue mission comes a day after INS Sumitra responded to an SOS call by another Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman, which was also hijacked by Somali pirates.