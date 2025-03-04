Briton Jagtar Singh Johal acquitted in first India terror trial
Johal still faces eight other cases under India anti-terror law
A British man who has spent seven years in jail in India on terror charges that could carry the death penalty has been acquitted in one of the nine cases against him.
Jagtar Singh Johal, a 37-year-old Dumbarton-based campaigner for Sikh rights, was detained in India’s Punjab state in 2017 over accusations of involvement with the banned Sikh separatist Khalistani Liberation Force.
Mr Johal has denied any wrongdoing, and a UN panel ruled that he had been “arbitrarily detained” in May 2022. His family claim Mr Johal has been subjected to torture, including the administering of electric shocks, during his time in prison.
A district court in Moga, Punjab, on Tuesday acquitted him after prosecutors failed to produce credible evidence linking him to a terrorist organisation.
This is the first time any of the allegations against Mr Johal have been brought to trial. In this case, he was accused of travelling to Paris in 2013 to hand over £3,000 to a co-conspirator, with prosecutors alleging that the money was to be used for funding attacks against Hindu nationalists.
Mr Johal’s family and supporters say the other eight cases are linked to this first, and have applied for them to be dropped in the wake of Tuesday’s verdict.
More follows
