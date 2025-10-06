ICU fire at Indian hospital kills nine, including six patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least nine critically ill patients were killed in the western Indian city of Jaipur after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a prominent hospital on Sunday.

The fire started late on Sunday night and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the storage area of the Sawai Man Singh hospital. At the time of the fire, eleven patients were admitted in the ICU for medical treatment.

Authorities at the hospital said several documents, ICU equipment and medical supplies were also destroyed in the fire which spread rapidly in the unit.

The patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU section when the fire erupted in the storage area, said trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad, according to The Indian Express.

“So far, at least seven patients have been killed in the incident. The fire broke out due to a short-circuit at 11.20pm at an attached store room of the ICU which is located on the second floor of the trauma centre,” said Dr Jagdish Modi, the deputy superintendent of the hospital’s trauma centre.

While six patients who could not be rescued in the blaze died on the spot due to suffocation, three more patients succumbed to their injuries on Monday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

Five patients were reported to be critical on Sunday night after the fire broke out.

“There were two ICUs – one comprising 11 patients and another with 13. Our nursing staff and ward boys immediately started evacuating the patients but failed to rescue all due to toxic gas,” Dr Modi said.

The fire was brought under control after two hours, the deputy superintendent said.

Family members of the deceased patients have accused the prominent hospital of negligence. The Sawai Man Singh is one of the largest hospitals in Rajasthan state and visited by thousands of patients every day.

"We noticed smoke and immediately informed the staff, but they did not pay any heed. When the fire broke out, they were the first to run," one of the families told news agency Press Trust of India.

Family members who lost their loved ones said there were no fire extinguishers, cylinders or even water to douse the blaze.

Mr Modi has rejected the allegations of negligence, calling them “untrue”. “Several hospital staff members risked their own lives to protect the patients and evacuated ICUs and wards,” he said, reported the BBC.

Bhajanlal Sharma, the state’s chief minister, has announced an investigation into the incident and said efforts are being made to offer relief to the affected families.

“Every possible step is being taken to ensure patient safety, treatment, and care for those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored,” he said on Sunday.