UK foreign minister raises BBC India tax raids at G20 meeting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British foreign minister James Cleverly has raised the issue of tax raids on the BBC’s offices in India during a meeting with his Indian counterpart in Delhi.

Mr Cleverly is in India for a G20 meeting of foreign ministers that India is hosting, and held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday ahead of the main G20 programme on Thursday.

The three-day-long raids of BBC offices last month were described as “surveys” by the Indian tax authorities, and came just weeks after the British broadcaster aired a documentary that was critical of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

More follows