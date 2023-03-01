UK foreign minister raises BBC India tax raids at G20 meeting
Indian tax authorities conducted three days of ‘surveys’ at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai last month
British foreign minister James Cleverly has raised the issue of tax raids on the BBC’s offices in India during a meeting with his Indian counterpart in Delhi.
Mr Cleverly is in India for a G20 meeting of foreign ministers that India is hosting, and held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday ahead of the main G20 programme on Thursday.
The three-day-long raids of BBC offices last month were described as “surveys” by the Indian tax authorities, and came just weeks after the British broadcaster aired a documentary that was critical of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.
More follows
