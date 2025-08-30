At least 11 dead after intense rainfall and landslide devastate Himalayan region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 11 people were killed in northern India after a cloudburst and a landslide struck the Himalayan region of Jammu on Saturday.

Four villagers died and several were reported missing after the cloudburst hit Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district, while seven people were killed when a landslide caused by intense rainfall buried a house in the remote Badder village of Reasi district, local authorities said.

The dead included a couple and their five children, all under the age of 12.

Intense monsoon rains in the Indian Himalayas have killed at least 115 people since 14 August and forced authorities to open major dams, triggering flood alerts for three rivers in neighbouring Pakistan. Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have also displaced thousands of people and damaged residential and commercial property, authorities said.

Flash floods triggered by the latest torrent of rain also swept away two houses and a school building in Ramban, The Indian Express reported.

open image in gallery People clear mud from their home following flash floods along the banks of the Tawi river in Jammu ( AP )

“As of now, there’re reports that five people are unaccounted for. We are searching for them,” the news outlet quoted an official as saying. “Flash floods have also damaged property in the area.”

Authorities closed the highway connecting Jammu to Kashmir for the fifth consecutive day. The highway, the main road link to mainland India for the restive Kashmir valley, was damaged by landslides at several places in recent days.

The federal territory’s chief minister, Omar Abdullah, said he had asked officials to monitor the situation round the clock and carry out evacuations in risk-prone zones.

open image in gallery A Hindu temple lies partially submerged after heavy rain induced a rise in the water level of the Tawi river in Jammu ( AFP via Getty )

“He directed the officials to remain on high alert, ensure timely relief and rehabilitation, restore essential services, and take all measures to safeguard lives, while keeping constant communication with the public,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Last week, at least 65 pilgrims trekking to a high-altitude Himalayan shrine were killed after a cloudburst struck Chishoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Another 30 people were killed in this same region when a landslide struck the popular Hindu pilgrimage shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi.