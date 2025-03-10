Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fashion show held on the snowy slopes of a ski resort in India’s Muslim-majority Kashmir region during Ramadan has faced criticism for failing to respect local sensitivities.

Indian design label Shivan & Narresh apologised for organising the fashion show with a dozen models on Friday to mark their 15th anniversary, releasing their new holiday as well as skiwear collection.

Images and videos from the event were widely shared on social media, triggering some outrage among locals who called it a form of “obscenity”, particularly during Islam’s holy month.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the reaction was understandable given the organisers’ apparent disregard for local sensitivities.

He said his office is seeking a detailed report on the matter, promising appropriate action. “The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month,” he said on X.

Skiing in the slopes of Gulmarg in January 2021 (Alamy/PA)

“My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report.”

In a statement posted on X, Shivan & Narresh issued an apology for any “unintended discomfort” caused.

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” it said.

“Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologize for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community.”

The Independent has reached out to Shivan & Narresh for a comment.

Kashmir, the Muslim-majority northernmost region of India, is currently observing the holy month of Ramadan, a period of 30 days when Muslims across the world fast and observe prayers.

Kashmir’s top cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the fashion show “outrageous” and “obscene”.

“In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people,” Mr Farooq said.

“How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, culture of saints, and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir,” he added.

The incident has been condemned by a range of local political parties, with the National Conference (NC) party’s member of parliament Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi saying it showed “an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments”.

The chief of the opposition J&K People’s Conference party Sajad Lone said the fashion show in Gulmarg was “an eminently avoidable event in the holy month of Ramadan”.

“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation, and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” Mr Lone said.