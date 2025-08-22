Jaswinder Bhalla death: Indian comedy icon dies aged 65

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has died after suffering a stroke. He was aged 65.

The veteran performer passed away in the early hours of Friday at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in northern India in Punjab state, where he had been receiving treatment following a brief illness, according to a report from The Times of India.

Bhalla, who was from the small town of Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, was one of the most recognisable faces in Punjabi-language entertainment, with a career spanning more than three decades across stage, screen and academia.

His cremation is scheduled for Saturday (23 August), at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali, with family, industry colleagues, and fans expected to attend, according to local media.

The actor first rose to prominence in the late 1980s because of the popularity of Chhankata, a series of satirical audio and video recordings with sharp and humorous takes on life in rural Punjab, and focused particularly on social inequality and politics.

Characters like Chacha Chatar Singh and Bhana became instantly recognisable across Punjab and among the Punjabi diaspora worldwide thanks to the tapes’ widespread circulation during the home video boom of the 1990s.

Bhalla then transitioned to cinema, becoming a fixture of regional Punjabi films. He was known for his comic roles in box office successes such as Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), Jatt & Juliet (2012), Mr & Mrs 420 (2014), Sardaar Ji (2015) and Jind Jaan (2019).

His performance as advocate Dhillon in the hit comedy trilogy Carry On Jatta was lauded by fans for its mixture of his signature deadpan delivery, improv skills, and social satire.

His final appearance on screen was in the 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, starring alongside Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

Bhalla also held a distinguished academic career. He had a PhD in extension education, a field focused on applying scientific research to agricultural and rural development, and served as the professor and head of the department of extension education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana until his retirement in 2020.

Bhalla’s death has prompted tributes from political leaders and entertainers across India. Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann described his passing as “extremely sorrowful” in a post on X.

“The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankata. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts,” Mann wrote in Punjabi.

BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal posted a message on X, writing: “Dr Bhalla Ji was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth & simplicity who brought smiles to millions of faces across the globe. From stage to cinema, from villages of Punjab to international platforms, his unmatched humour, warmth & wisdom made him a true global icon of Punjabi culture.

“His passing is not just a personal loss but an irreparable void for the Punjabi film industry, Punjabi theatre, Punjabi music world & every Punjabi household that cherished his timeless characters. His laughter was medicine, his satire was social reform and his personality was larger than life.”

Shinda Shinda No Papa costar Gippy Grewal shared a series of photos of Bhalla on Instagram and described the comedian as a “father and mentor” to the film industry.

“It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family. Our bond was very strong. This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family.

“His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart Jaswinder Bhalla Bhaji,” he wrote.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote in a post on X: “The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today... Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace.”

Bhalla is survived by his wife Parmdeep, a fine arts teacher based in Chandigarh, and their two children: Pukhraj, an actor in Punjabi cinema, and a daughter, Jasmine, who lives in Norway.