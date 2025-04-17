JD Vance set for first official visit to India with wife Usha and family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US vice president JD Vance is set to visit India on a four-day official tour, during which he will meet with the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi and discuss the terms of a bilateral trade deal.

Mr Modi enjoys warm relations with Mr Vance’s boss Donald Trump, but the US president has also called India the “tariff king” and a “big abuser” and targeted the country with a blanket 26 per cent duty as part of his now-paused tariff programme.

Mr Vance is set to meet with the Indian leader on 21 April in Delhi, where the two are expected to hold discussions on economic, trade and geopolitical ties.

India’s foreign ministry welcomed the upcoming visit by Mr Vance, who will be accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance, their children and other senior members of the US administration. Ms Vance is a daughter of Indian immigrants, who migrated to the US from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement,” the ministry said. “The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” it said.

The American vice president is also expected to visit Jaipur and Agra, where he is likely to see the Taj Mahal with his family.

File: US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance arrive for the 61st Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany ( AFP via Getty Images )

This marks Mr Vance’s first visit to India since taking office, at the helm of an important diplomatic mission on behalf of the Trump administration. The US sees India as an important strategic ally in combating the influence of China in the Asia-Pacific, and the visit coincides with a rapidly intensifying trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

In February, shortly after Mr Trump took office, India and the US agreed to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year with a view to reaching bilateral trade worth $500bn (£429bn) by 2030. The US is already India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $190bn (£144bn) until recently.

India had pre-emptively cut tariffs on a number of categories of US imports even before Mr Trump announced his tariff regimen on 2 April, and the scope for more wire-ranging cuts is expected to form part of the discussion during Mr Vance’s trip.

On Tuesday, India’s trade secretary announced that the country has decided to pursue a path of trade liberalisation with the US and that the terms of reference for the first part of the bilateral trade deal were set to be signed soon.