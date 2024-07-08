Justin Bieber performs at pre-wedding bash of Indian billionaire’s son

Support truly

Another global start entertained guests at yet another pre-wedding celebration thrown by India’s richest family, and this time it was Justin Bieber.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani have been celebrating the upcoming wedding of their youngest son Anant with Radhika Merchant, daughter of a pharmaceutical baron, with a series of glitzy soirees.

The latest celebration – called sangeet, a pre-wedding ceremony marked by songs and dance – saw Justin Bieber perform for the couple’s friends and family on Saturday.

Bieber performed his 2015 hit song “Love Yourself” as well as his 2017 collaboration with DJ Khaled, “I’m The One”, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

At the end of his performance, the singer brought the bride and groom onto the stage to congratulate and celebrate them.

The couple wore custom looks by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Afterwards, the singer flooded his Instagram with fun photos and videos from the billionaire heir and his bride’s pre-wedding celebration.

Bieber is rumoured to have been paid $10m for the private gig.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at around $120 billion, making him the 11th richest person in the world.

Reliance is a mega conglomerate with interests in oil, mining, refining, retail, telecom and entertainment.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of pharma company Encore Healthcare.

Both the bride and the groom work for their fathers’ companies.

The couple began celebrating their upcoming wedding in March when the Ambanis held a three-day ceremony called hastakshar, a traditional prenuptial event that symbolises their respective families’ commitment to each other, at their home in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The ceremony featured a performance by pop star Rihanna which reportedly cost the Ambanis $6.3m.

Radhika Merchant with the Ambanis during a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar ( Reuters )

Another pre-wedding celebration in May had the Ambanis go on a Mediterranean cruise with 800 star guests.

The cruise sailed from Italy to the south of France and back, with American band Backstreet Boys and singer Katy Perry part of the entertainment hired for the celebration.

The cruise reportedly left residents and businesses in Portofino and Genoa fuming as the Italian cities were shut down and people kept awake by unruly guests.

The wedding of Radhika and Anant will take place in mid-July in India.