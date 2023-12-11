Jump to content

India’s Supreme Court says decision to remove Kashmir’s special status constitutionally valid

India’s top court directs Election Commission to hold elections in Kashmir by 30 September 2024

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 11 December 2023 06:36
<p>File: Police stop activists as they protest against the scrapping of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on 5 August 2022</p>

File: Police stop activists as they protest against the scrapping of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on 5 August 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the Indian government’s decision to revoke the special autonomy status previously granted to Jammu and Kashmir was in accordance with the constitution of India.

Giving its verdict on the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 – which granted the region of Kashmir special status – the apex court upheld the 2019 presidential orders in a unanimous verdict. The court stated that Kashmir’s special status was a temporary provision.

India’s top court also directed the Election Commission to hold elections in Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

On 5 August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government revoked Article 370 and put Jammu and Kashmir under a communications blockade which lasted months. Kashmiri separatist leaders and mainstream Indian politicians were thrown behind bars just before home minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370 in Indian parliament.

More follows

