For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the Indian government’s decision to revoke the special autonomy status previously granted to Jammu and Kashmir was in accordance with the constitution of India.

Giving its verdict on the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 – which granted the region of Kashmir special status – the apex court upheld the 2019 presidential orders in a unanimous verdict. The court stated that Kashmir’s special status was a temporary provision.

India’s top court also directed the Election Commission to hold elections in Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

On 5 August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government revoked Article 370 and put Jammu and Kashmir under a communications blockade which lasted months. Kashmiri separatist leaders and mainstream Indian politicians were thrown behind bars just before home minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370 in Indian parliament.

More follows