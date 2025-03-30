Kashmir’s traditional leather craft in decline

Dating back to the Mughal era, Kashmir’s leather craftsmanship was renowned for high-quality products like shoes, bags, belts, and traditional items such as ‘Gurgabi’ – a type of Kashmiri leather shoe.
Artisan Ghulam Nabi expressed concerns to Independent Urduover the dwindling market and the closure of leather factories in India, which has adversely affected their livelihood.
