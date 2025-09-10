Warning over rise in cases of deadly ‘brain-eating’ amoeba infections in Kerala

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Panic has gripped people in a southern Indian state after five people died of a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba in less than a month.

A 56-year-old woman from Kerala's Malappuram district was the latest person to die of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state, prompting health authorities to take effective measures.

The woman, identified as Shobhana, was diagnosed with the rare infection on 6 September and was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The patient died on Monday, just two days after another person died of the disease.

A three-month-old child, a nine-year-old girl, and a 52-year-old woman were the three other patients who died of the infection while receiving treatment at a health facility in Kozihkode since mid-August. At least 11 other patients, including children, are under observation at the government hospital in Kozhikode.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living organism commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba”, which is found in warm freshwater such as lakes, ponds, rivers, along with contaminated soil.

It enters the body through the nasal cavity and destroys brain tissue. Symptoms appear within days and lead quickly to seizures, coma and death. Although uncommon, the condition carries a high mortality risk, according to reports.

The initial symptoms of the disease are severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, which quickly escalate to stiff neck, sensitivity to light, loss of balance, seizures and eventually coma and death.

Globally, amoebic meningoencephalitis shows a fatality rate of almost 97 per cent. India reported its first case in 1971, but infections remained rare until Kerala witnessed a sharp rise in recent years. The coastal state recorded only eight cases from 2016 to 2022, but confirmed 36 infections and nine deaths in 2023.

Kerala reported its first death of PAM infection in 2024 in a five-year-old girl.

Every known case in India until last year had been fatal. In July 2024, a 14-year-old boy from Kozhikode became the first patient in the South Asian country to survive the infection, joining just 10 other known survivors worldwide.

Kerala’s government has introduced special treatment protocols and operating procedures for suspected cases. Authorities in some parts of the state banned locals from venturing into ponds and lakes.

Kerala health minister Veena George said the administration was in control of the situation and steps were being undertaken to identify patients suffering from the infection early on and begin treatment. “The usual mortality rate among Amoebic Meningoencephalitis patients in developed nations is above 95 per cent. But our rate is much lower,” she told India Today.

TS Anish, nodal officer at the Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research and Resilience in Kozhikode, says climate change is a major factor behind the recent rise in amoebic encephalitis cases in Kerala.

"Because of the rise in atmospheric temperature, microorganisms such as amoeba Naegleria fowleri that thrive in high-temperature environments have got a prominence in the environment in the past decade or so," he told The Hindu.

"Species such as Naegleria fowleri mainly feed on bacteria and algae. The contamination caused by coliform bacteria, commonly found in faecal matter, is high in our water sources such as wells, ponds, and rivers," he added.