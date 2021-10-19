A couple in India’s flood-ravaged southern state of Kerala were determined to get married, even if it meant that they had to sail to their wedding venue in a giant cooking pot.

The viral video of the couple from Alappuzha district in Kerala, dressed in their wedding finest, shows them sailing through the flooded streets sitting inside a massive cooking pot, presumably because they were unable to procure a boat.

The bride and groom, identified only by just their first names Aishwarya and Akash, are residents of Ambalapuzha and Thakazhi towns respectively. The video shows two men pushing the pot through the muddy waters.

A cameraperson was also seen wading through the water to capture the couple’s unusual mode of transport.

The two finally got married at ​the local Panayannurkavu Devi Temple in the Thalavady village in Alappuzha, which was also partially flooded.

Both the bride and the groom work as health workers in Chengannur in the eastern part of Alappuzha.

Aishwarya told reporters: “It has turned into a wedding which we never imagined.”

Local media reported that the couple gave the residents a reason to smile amid the gloom and devastation caused by the massive floods.

Someone from the crowd joked: “They should have booked a boat instead of a car.”

Scores of people have died in the floods that inundated Kerala even as rescue efforts continued throughout the weekend. The State Disaster Force said that the floods, caused by a cloudburst, has claimed over 30 lives, destroyed 90 houses, and partially damaged 702 homes.

Due to the torrential rains, several roads and bridges have also been swept away and many people are still trapped inside their homes. Officials say the death count might go up as many are still missing.

Kottayam and Idukki are two of the worst affected districts in the state, local media reported. These two districts also witnessed deadly landslides due to the heavy rainfall.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scaled down the state-wide alert from red to yellow, signifying a lower level of danger, for at least 11 districts in the state.

Several relief centres have opened up for people who were evacuated from their homes due to the flash floods and landslides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after speaking to the state chief minister.