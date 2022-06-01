Lesbian couple reunited by Indian court say they face ‘emotional blackmail’ from their families

Nassrin alleges her partner’s family tried to force her for ‘conversion therapy’

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 01 June 2022 14:38
Comments

Related: India’s Supreme Court legalised gay sex in 2018

A young lesbian couple from southern India who won a legal battle to live with each other said their ordeal was far from over as they still feared “emotional blackmail” from their families.

Adhila Nassrin, 22, filed a police complaint after her partner Fathima Noora, 23, was allegedly abducted by the latter’s relatives last week.

She also filed a plea seeking the intervention of the Kerala state high court for reuniting with her partner as she alleged the family forcefully kept them away.

The court ruled on Monday that Ms Nassrin and Ms Noora were free to live together. The young couple, however, still fear their families may not let them move on with their lives.

“Noora’s parents told the court that we have their permission to live together. But after that, her family followed us and have been crying and emotionally blackmailing us,” Ms Nassrin told online news outlet The Quint. “They are saying all sorts of things to emotionally affect us.”

Recommended

The young couple said while they were happy with the support from the court and people, they feared they still aren’t free given the response from Ms Noora’s family.

Back when Ms Noora was with her parents, she had to go through mental abuse and was being forced to go through “conversion therapy”, Ms Nassrin alleged.

“They tried to give her religious counselling all these days. They tried to get her to agree to conversion therapy as well but she withstood all that and I have finally got her back,” Ms Nassrin told local Indian media outlet Onmanorama describing the abuse Ms Noora faced.

Ms Nassrin and Ms Noora fell in love when they were studying in Saudi Arabia and said the process of coming out was not easy for them.

“We felt suffocated all these years at our homes,” Ms Noora told the outlet. But the couple says their relationship was the reason they decided to take a step forward.

“The love and good feeling we felt in each other’s company is what inspired us the most,” she said.

The couple is now living at a shelter for LGBT+ people and other marginalised communities in northern Kerala’s Kozhikode district, but said they were happy together and always ready for such a struggle.

Recommended

India decriminalised gay sex in 2018. Gender minorities, however, still face hostility and are not allowed to get married or are offered limited rights such as a civil union or a domestic partnership.

There have been several cases of families attempting to forcibly separate same-sex couples that have reached courts and often resorting to abuse despite legal edicts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in