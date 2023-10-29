Kerala on high alert as explosion hits southern India Christian prayer gathering

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India’s Kerala state is on high alert after a bomb blast at a Christian prayer meeting left one dead and 36 people injured.

More than 2,000 people had gathered for a Jehovah’s Witness prayer meeting in the state’s Kalamassery town when the blast occurred.

The explosion was reported at 9.40am local time on Sunday at the town’s Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, said Kerala’s highest-ranking police official Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

“Preliminary investigation shows it is an IED device and we are investigating it,” he said, adding that he was going to the area himself to oversee investigations.

The top police official said “a special team will be constituted today” to further the investigations. He also warned people against sharing provocative posts on social media.

Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently in Delhi, called the incident “unfortunate” and promised a thorough investigation.

“It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and two others are in serious condition. An investigation has been launched and further details will be available later,” he told reporters in the national capital.

Confusion has persisted, however, over the number of blasts. Initial media reports said a series of explosions had struck the prayer meeting minutes after it began.

Videos from the convention centre showed people screaming and running, with toppled chairs as a fire swept parts of the convention centre.

A state minister, VN Vasavan, also claimed at least two consecutive blasts took place.

“It is an unusual accident. All agencies are here for preliminary examination,” said Mr Vasavan.

India’s federal counter-terrorism unit, the National Security Guard (NSG), has rushed one of its bomb disposal units from national capital Delhi to Kerala to collect materials from the blast site and conduct an investigation.

A forensic team of the country’s anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has also reached the site to collect evidence.

Federal home minister Amit Shah said he spoke with Kerala’s chief minister and discussed the situation in the state after the bomb explosion.

He said he has instructed the NIA and NSG federal investigative agencies to reach the spot and assist in investigations.

V Muraleedharan, a junior minister in the External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, suggested the blast could be considered a “terrorist act” and claimed the incident would shock the Christian community in Kochi city, about 23km away from Kalamassery, where the incident occurred.

“It is disturbing to note that Kerala is becoming a place where such incidents are happening which are considered a terrorist act,” he said.

An eyewitness told reporters that the explosion went off five minutes after the prayer session started.

“There was a series of blasts from the stage of the convention hall, which had around 2,000 people. The three-day convention began on Friday and was slated to be over on Sunday,” the person said.

Police sources cited by the NDTV news channel said the explosives were placed in a tiffin box.

Meanwhile, police in Delhi are on high alert after the blast in Kerala as well. The incident comes as businesses and families in India are preparing for festivities ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali.