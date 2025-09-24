Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 10 people died after record rainfall triggered severe flooding and paralysed Kolkata just as the eastern Indian city was preparing to celebrate its biggest festival.

Kolkata and its suburbs received the heaviest rainfall in almost 40 years, flooding roads, knocking out power in many areas for hours, suspending train services, and grinding daily life to a halt on Tuesday.

The city by the Bay of Bengal received 251.4mm rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning, making it the sixth wettest day in 137 years, local media reported. Most of the rain fell during the early hours of Tuesday and was the heaviest witnessed in the city since 1988, said HR Biswas, the regional head of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kolkata.

Nine of the 10 people who died were reportedly electrocuted.

The city is currently illuminated with thousands of decorative lights ahead of Durga Puja, a Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour.

Kolkata comes alive in a grand spectacle of light as thousands of elaborate, temporary structures rise up every year for the five-day worship of goddess Durga. Durga Puja in the city is on the UN’s list of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

The heavy downpour was triggered by a low-pressure area in the Andaman Sea, officials said.

open image in gallery A woman holds a child as she wades through a waterlogged street in Kolkata on 23 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

The system moved towards the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining regions on Monday morning, causing a strong convergence of moisture over Kolkata.

“Moisture-laden clouds stayed over Kolkata for hours. Their height ranged between 5km and 7km from the surface,” HR Biswas at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore told The Telegraph.

He ruled out a cloudburst as the cause of the excessive downpour, explaining that a cloudburst “involves much taller cumulonimbus clouds and a deafening roar in most cases”.

The weather department ruled out heavy rain in the city over the next 24 hours but predicted mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate showers. Authorities, though, warned that another low-pressure area was “likely to form over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal” around Thursday.

The flooding situation was worsened by the closing of lock gates to keep out high tide in the Hooghly river just as the downpour intensified at night, leading to water bodies overflowing.

The city administration declared holidays for all schools and colleges until Friday as its workers struggled to pump out floodwaters from the inundated streets a day after the downpour. Pictures on social media showed people wading through chest-deep water.

open image in gallery A motorist falls on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Kolkata on 23 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

At least 90 flights had been cancelled by late evening on Tuesday, and as many delayed. The disruption comes at a time when the Kolkata airport witnesses heavy traffic due to the Durga Puja festivities.

The chief minister appeared to blame CESC Limited, the biggest supplier of electricity in Kolkata, for the electrocution deaths.

“The CESC must look into this. They have to take responsibility,” Mamata Banerjee said. “I am tired of saying this.”

She said the power company should offer jobs to family members of the victims as well as compensation of Rs500,000 (£4,172) to the kin of each of them. Ms Banerjee added that her government would ensure jobs to the next of kin of the victims.

"Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but will not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this,” she said.

She claimed that the situation in Kolkata was compounded by floodwaters flowing in from neighbouring states.

“To those commenting on social media, I urge you not to politicise this crisis," she said.

open image in gallery People throng a temporary worship venue of Hindu goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, on 22 September 2025 ( AP )

The power utility company shot back on Tuesday, claiming that street lights and traffic signals were maintained by the state administration. “We have investigated eight such cases. We found that in five of the cases the deaths were caused by electrocution from faulty wiring within homes or a factory," CESC said in a statement.

Three of these deaths happened outside, it added, with two caused by electrocution from touching street light poles.

"These street light poles are generally not owned or maintained by CESC. The other case was from a kiosk near a traffic signal," it said.

The company said it would be able to restore power only after it had been informed by "appropriate authorities that the water has receded to safer levels".

Several areas, mostly in southern Kolkata, suffered without power for almost 12 hours on Tuesday. Many pandals, temporary structures built with bamboo and other material for the festival, and clay idols of the deities also suffered damage across the city. Roads were submerged under waist-deep water in some areas, stranding vehicles and forcing commuters to wade through flooded streets.

The CESC claimed it had restored up to 60 per cent of its citywide operations by Tuesday night and "expected to restore everything in the next few hours”.

Climate experts say rising global temperatures are contributing to an increase in sea surface heat, which leads to more rainfall in coastal regions and melting of glaciers in the Himalayas, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides in the South Asian region.