A bust installed outside a state-run hospital in India, where a resident doctor was raped and killed, has sparked anger and shock as it depicted a woman screaming in agony, her head thrown back, and eyes wide open.

Protests erupted in India after a trainee doctor, 31, was found dead on 9 August at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, during her 32-hour work shift. An autopsy confirmed sexual assault.

For the past two months, Kolkata has witnessed thousands of protests and walkouts demanding justice for the victim and safety for healthcare workers.

The agitating junior doctors, who resumed their indefinite strike this month, unveiled a statue inside the hospital premises in memory of the trainee doctor.

Named 'Cry Of The Hour', the black fibreglass bust depicted a woman screaming in anguish, which, according to the sculptor, depicts the last minutes of the victim's life. A screeching woman's voice plays in the background of the statue.

The statue was unveiled on the day of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the 10-day Hindu festival of Durga Puja in West Bengal.

"The statue was my way of protesting," said sculptor Asit Sain.

While some people praised the art, many criticised it for being "insensitive" and "disturbing" for immortalising the victim's pain.

open image in gallery Doctors and social activists carrying a banner, shout slogans during a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the backlash, the junior doctors clarified the statue was not of the victim but a symbol of "pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests".

The identities of victims and survivors of sexual violence are protected by Indian laws, which has been repeatedly highlighted by the Supreme Court bench hearing the case.

"Heights of insensitivity. This is over-empathising to the point of mockery. So not needed," wrote X user Devlina Ganguly.

Kunal Ghosh, a former lawmaker and member of the ruling party in West Bengal, joined the debate, saying "no responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art".

"There will be protests and demands for justice. But the statue is not right with the face of the girl in pain," he said on X.

A junior doctor, who was a colleague of the murdered doctor, said unveiling the statue was an “emotional moment”.

“We have been fighting for her. She is in our heart, but this installation will ensure no one ever forgets her,” the doctor told The Indian Express.

Thousands of doctors and Kolkata residents took to the streets in protest on Wednesday, demanding justice and fulfillment of their 10-fold demands on workplace safety.