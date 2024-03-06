India gets its first underwater metro

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated India’s first underwater metro rail tunnel, nearly four decades after metro services began in the country.

The underwater metro tunnel would connect twin cities Kolkata and Howrah, divided by the Hooghly river in India’s eastern state of West Bengal. Kolkata, in 1984, became the first city in India to have its operational metro service.

The train is expected to cover a 520-metre river stretch in just 45 seconds to make commuting easier for passengers travelling from both cities.

Metro rail services are now available in 15 cities across the country, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation covering an extensive 393km across the national capital region. In Delhi, elevated metro sections have been constructed over the Yamuna river, which could not have been possible in Kolkata due to lack of space.

“The underwater subway was a safer and more cost-effective option for the railways compared to building an elevated portion,” Kaushik Mitra, the chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railways, told The Independent.

“The underwater metro rail service would be opened to the public shortly,” he added.

The 4.8km stretch of the East-West Metro in West Bengal has been built at a cost of Rs 49.65bn (£470m), according to an official release. The deepest metro station would be at Howrah – 30m below the ground level.

The railways have constructed walkways on both sides of the tunnel, which are connected to ventilation shafts every 25 metres, Mr Mitra said. During an emergency, the passengers can be evacuated through these shafts.

Mr Modi took the first underwater metro ride joined by several school students on Wednesday as he arrived in West Bengal to campaign for the upcoming general elections.

A video from inside the rail coach showed Mr Modi interacting with the school children seated next to him. "This will speed up the communication system and reduce traffic congestion," Mr Modi said, calling it a "proud moment" for the country.

Rail authorities have installed special illumination of the inner walls of the tunnels with blue lights to provide a feeling of being underwater.

The Kolkata metro ran a train successfully through the tunnel beneath the river in April 2023. Construction for the project began in 2017.