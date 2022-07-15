Fan reactions are pouring in after Indian business mogul Lalit Modi announced he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen.

On Thursday (14 July), Modi posted a picture of himself, his late wife Minal Modi and Sen on Instagram, announcing he was “over the moon” following his return to London after a family tour, including his “better looking partner Sushmita Sen”.

Minal Modi, who married the founder of the Indian Premier League in 1991, died from cancer in 2018. She was 63.

Along with the throwback picture of Sen with his late wife, Modi also shared a series of photographs if himself with Sen, 46, taken on their recent vacation.

His full caption, peppered with multiple heart and lovestruck emojis, read: “Just back in London after a whirling [sic] global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better looking partner Sushmita Sen. A new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Alluding to the possibility of marriage, Modi, 56, continued: “In love does not mean marriage. Yet. But one that by god’s grace will happen.

“I just announced that we are together,” he wrote.

Lalit Modi announces he’s dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen (Instagram @lalitkmodi)

Sen was previously dating Kashmiri actor Rohman Shawl but announced the couple had parted ways in December 2021. The beauty queen is yet to comment on her new relationship with Modi.

Fans have reacted to the somewhat unexpected news with good wishes for the couple.

Praising Modi as a “devoted husband”, one person wrote on Twitter that “Sushmita Sen is an amazing woman who deserves that”.

“Hope [their relationship] lasts,” their tweet read.

Another fan noted: “If he doesn’t change his bio like Lalit Modi did for Sushmita Sen, what’s the point?”

Modi has indeed updated his Instagram bio to reflect his relationship status.

It currently reads: “Founder IPL T20 Indian Premier League🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love Sushmita Sen.”

He has also updated his Instagram profile picture to one with Sen.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh commented on Modi’s Instagram post with a heart and an emoji of an amulet believed to protect against the evil eye.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also left a heart under the post, which had received nearly 200,000 likes at the time of writing.

Lalit Modi shared a news article confirming his romance with ex Miss Universe Sushmita Sen (Instagram @lalitkmodi)

Modi was widely regarded as one of the most important figures in Indian cricket after he set up the T20 IPL championship in 2008.

After the tournament’s 2010 edition, Modi was suspended from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over allegations of financial irregularities, misconduct, and indiscipline. The BCCI launched an investigation into the businessman, who was found guilty on eight charges in 2013.

The BCCI then banned Modi from the organisation for life.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing, blaming his downfall on political rivalries. Shortly before the country’s Enforcement Directorate launched an investigation into Modi over fraud and tax evasion, he moved to London, where he currently resides.