Hundreds attend funeral of Indian street dog killed by a car

Hundreds of people turned up for the funeral of a street dog who was run over in India’s southern Bengaluru city.

The dog, named Lara, was seen sleeping on a road with a pack of dogs last week when a white Audi car could be seen in CCTV footage backing up and then running over her in broad daylight.

Animal rights activists in the area and on social media were angered by the incident and urged Bengaluru’s police to take action.

Jayanagar S Badri Prasad, a resident of the locality where the incident occurred, filed a complaint against the suspect at Siddapura police station.

The 23-year-old suspect, identified as Adi Narayana Naidu, is the grandson of late lawmaker DK Adi Narayana Naidu.

Mr Naidu was arrested on Monday, but was later released on the same day after being booked under India’s criminal law code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Lara’s funeral was attended by Kannada actor and politician Divya Spandana, who has worked with India’s opposition party Congress. She pushed for police action against the former lawmaker’s grandson on Twitter.

Ms Spandana also posted an Instagram story to condole the stray dog’s death.

“Seeing the turnout at the funeral for Lara especially the children who came and expressed grief gave me hope,” she said.

“So much to learn from them. I know they will protect love and care for the oppressed and voiceless. Children are selfless and have empathy and passion. I’m inspired to get better and do better,” she added.