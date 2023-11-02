Indian forest officials shoot dead elusive leopard that entered busy tech city

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian forest officials shot dead a leopard that was running loose for four days in some upscale residential areas of tech city Bengaluru.

The officials said two people were injured by the leopard in the combing operation after they shot at it in the Singasandra suburb of the busy tech city.

Chaos spread earlier this week when locals reported seeing a leopard in the upscale Whitefield neighbourhood. CCTV footage showed the wild cat in the streets, residential buildings, and a school complex in other neighbourhood areas.

The state police asked locals to stay indoors and travel by car if needed.

“The leopard had already attacked two people during the combing operation. It became very dangerous. A veterinarian and a forest official were attacked. When the veterinarian was trying to tranquilise the leopard, it scratched him on his neck,” a forest official involved in the operation said.

He added that a shot was fired to neutralise the leopard after it attacked the forest official. The leopard succumbed to its shot when it was taken to a veterinary hospital in Bannerghatta.

The permission to shoot the leopard on sight if necessary was given, officials said.

“The veterinarian received a minor injury from the leopard while he was trying to tranquilise it. He was taken to a hospital,” said Subhash Malkhede, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife).

He added that the authorities had zeroed in on the leopard’s location but could not trap it in the thick vegetation.

More than 70 officials, members of the forest department were involved in the operation to capture the leopard.

Visuals showed dozens of people crowding at the site where officials were trying to capture the leopard, which remained elusive in the bushes and other structures in the vicinity.

Locals in Bengaluru took to social media over the killing of the leopard, blaming the authorities for the extreme step.

“This is just a poor animal who doesn’t understand in(humanly) world. It attacked only for its safety but not with an intention causing harm,” said a user on X.

He added in another post: “Poor Leopard hasn’t hurt any human or animal in the last four days. Speechless and no words to describe this inhumane act by the forest department.”