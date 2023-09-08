Jump to content

Watch live: First day of New Delhi G20 summit kicks off with UN Secretary-General press conference

Lucy Leeson
Friday 08 September 2023 13:37
Comments

Watch live as the first day of New Delhi G20 summit kicks off with UN Secretary-General press conference on Friday 8 September.

The press conference will be led by the Ministry of External Affairs. This initial briefing will set the stage for the summit’s discussions and provide an overview of the key topics on the agenda.

Meanwhile, prime minister Rishi Sunak has said a free trade deal with India is “not a given”, as he insisted that securing an agreement was not on the top of his agenda for his G20 visit.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for bilateral talks on the fringes of the summit in New Delhi, with the pair likely to discuss the progress made on a potential UK-India free trade agreement (FTA).

Mr Sunak said any new trading terms with India and its population of 1.4 billion people needed to produce “something that works genuinely for both sides”.

Asked whether he would discuss the state of the negotiations with the Indian leader during their meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Of course.

“Every time I see prime minister Modi it is something we check in at but that is not the main purpose of this visit and this trip.

“There are lots of other things we’re going to be discussing and work on that is ongoing.”

