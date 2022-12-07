Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.

The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.

He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.

State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.

“The rescue operation has been underway since we received the information. Efforts are being made to take out the child. At 2.30am in the night SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], Home guards, and Police teams reached the spot to rescue the child. It might take another two-three hours,” additional district magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jayaswal told news agency ANI.

Mr Jayaswal said the boy might be unconscious as he was “not responding.”

State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has directed local authorities to save the child.

Mr Chauhan tweeted: “The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad. I have instructed the local administration to take the necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent.”

Officials said that the child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell.

Earthmoving machines have been brought in and efforts are being made to provide oxygen to the boy.

Last December, a one-year-old girl was rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Chatarpur, reported ANI.