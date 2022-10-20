Sacked bus conductor sets destination to ‘mother******’ at end of last shift
‘How could they lose such an efficient bus conductor’
A disgruntled but tech-savvy bus conductor in India changed the password of the vehicle’s LED display board after setting it to flash the cuss word “mother*****r” in the Hindi language followed by the name of the operator who sacked him.
The incident happened at the Satna bus stand in central Madhya Pradesh state on Sunday and was allegedly carried out by the bus conductor who wanted to take revenge on the employer for sacking him.
A video of the text on the bus flashing the words “madar**** Sukheja” – translated as “mother*****r Sukheja” – has gone viral on social media.
Satish Sukheja, the owner of the bus and a local ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, later filed a police complaint after the incident was brought to his notice.
The owner suspects a former employee, identified as Salman Khan, who was fired a few months ago to be behind the mischief. The ex-employee knew the code of the display, claimed Mr Sukheja to the police.
Apart from changing the display text, the suspect reportedly changed the password of the display board. A new screen is estimated to cost the owner Rs 55,000 (£665).
The bus owner was initially unaware of the misconduct and the display board continued flashing the profanity for some time before it was shut down, reported newspaper Dainik Jagran.
Netizens have lauded the “legend” behind the mischief on social media.
“Never mess with your IT guy,” wrote Twitter user Vishwas Ved.
“Workers of the world, weaponise your passwords,” pointed out journalist Sujan Dutta.
“Well, how could they lose such an efficient bus conductor,” asked Twitter user Donald D'Souza. “What a way of taking revenge!”
