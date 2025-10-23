Over a dozen children go blind playing with new ‘must-have’ Diwali toy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 14 children in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have lost their eyesight after playing with a homemade Diwali toy – homemade carbide guns that experts have compared to a “chemical bomb”.

Over three days, more than 120 children have been hospitalised in the state with severe eye injuries, authorities said. 14 children have permanently lost their eyesight.

In another Indian state, Bihar in eastern India, at least 50 children have reportedly lost eyesight in the capital Patna alone, local media reports said.

In Madhya Pradesh, hospitals across Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are struggling to cope with the influx of injured children, NDTV reported on Thursday.

Carbide guns are homemade devices, typically made from plastic or tin pipes, that use calcium carbide and water to create a chemical reaction, producing a loud, explosive blast. Experts note that although they may look like toys, these devices are extremely dangerous.

Costing just INR 150 to 200 (just over £1), these makeshift guns may resemble toys, but they detonate with lethal power

The Hamidia Hospital, a local hospital in Bhopal, alone admitted 26 young patients in just 72 hours after Diwali. Vidisha district has borne the brunt of the crisis, with local markets openly selling these devices.

At a meeting on 18 October, chief minister Mohan Yadav directed district magistrates and police across Madhya Pradesh to crack down on the sale of carbide guns. Despite these orders, the devices continued to be openly sold in local markets during the Diwali festivities.

A makeshift Diwali 'toy' has injured more than 120 children across central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh ( Jist/YouTube )

Children often peer into the barrel when the device fails to explode, a split-second mistake that can trigger a blast powerful enough to tear the retina and cause instant blindness.

Seventeen-year-old Neha, recovering at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, told NDTV: “We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can’t see anything.”

Police have arrested six people in Vidisha district for selling the devices. Local senior police official, RK Mishra, told reporters: “Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences.”

“This isn’t just a firecracker, it’s essentially a chemical bomb,” Dr Hemlata Yadav, Head of Ophthalmology at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), was quoted as saying by local outlet Dainik Jagran.

The resulting chemical burn can damage the cornea, iris, and retina, often causing permanent vision loss through optic nerve injury and stem cell destruction, she said.

Breathing in acetylene gas – which is produced when calcium carbide is mixed with water – is even more dangerous, with potential effects including brain inflammation, hypoxia, headaches, dizziness, and long-term cognitive issues like memory loss, warns Dr Aditi Dubey, ophthalmologist at a Bhopal hospital.

“This Diwali, we saw a specific type of injury caused by carbide bombs. In many cases, chemicals led to burns in one or both eyes. Around 20–30 per cent of patients suffered severe damage and underwent surgery. Those with minor burns were treated and sent home. Future follow-ups will tell us how much benefit the surgery provided,” she was quoted as saying by India Today.

Bhopal’s Chief Medical Health Officer Manish Sharma said: “Carbide pipe guns are very dangerous. The 60 people injured by the use of these guns are still being treated in hospitals in the state capital. All are safe.”

Meanwhile, families of the injured children have accused authorities of negligence, saying officials ignored earlier warnings about the illegal sale of carbide guns.

The parents of 14-year-old Hemant Panthi and 15-year-old Aris, both undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, have called for an immediate ban on the device.

Sarikh Khan, father of one victim, Aris, said: “Such guns should not be sold in the market in the first place. Strict action should be taken against those who manufacture and sell them. Compensation should be provided for the children’s medical expenses.”

In Bihar, nearly 50 children have reportedly been rushed to emergency rooms with eye injuries linked to carbide guns, according to Dr Vibhuti Prasanna Sinha, Chief and Deputy Director of the Regional Eye Centre at IGIMS.

“Due to a lack of consolidated data, the exact number remains uncertain, but we estimate between 150 and 200 people have suffered serious or partial injuries statewide,” Dr Sinha said, according to local outlet Patna Press.

The surge in this Diwali craze appears to be fuelled by social media, particularly Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, several reports suggested.

Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, whose age was not clear, admitted: “I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face... and I lost my eye.”

Clips on YouTube Shorts tagged under the hashtag “carbide gun” have gone viral, featuring people firing carbide guns. Several creators can be seen explaining how to make one at home too.

Meanwhile, authorities in Madhya Pradesh have launched a crackdown following the spate of injuries related to the carbide gun. In the town of Berasia, officials confiscated 19 such devices, while senior administrative official Ravish Kumar Srivastava formed four investigation teams to monitor high-risk areas, including Govindpura, Jamburi Maidan, TIT, Karond Kalan, and Chhola.