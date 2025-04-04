Eight killed after inhaling toxic gas in 150-year-old well

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people died in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a nearly 150-year-old well.

They were trying to clean the well at Kondawat village in Khandwa district for an idol immersion ritual ahead of Gangaur, a Hindu festival celebrating the deity Gauri on 4 April.

A labourer reportedly went down the well to remove the accumulated sludge but inhaled toxic fumes, fell unconscious and sank into the swampy residue at the bottom. He was identified by police by his first name Arjun.

The well had not been in use for quite some time, local authorities told the media.

Seven men who were helping Arjun with the clean-up attempted to rescue him, but they too succumbed to the toxic fumes and drowned, police said.

“In an attempt to save him, seven others entered the well one after another, only to succumb to the same poisonous gas,” a district official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The news agency IANS, however, reported that three men had gone down initially and five entered later to rescue them.

The bodies were retrieved after a four-hour rescue operation, launched at around 4.00pm local time on Thursday by police and state disaster response force. Arjun’s body was the last to be pulled out.

“Bodies have been recovered. As per the preliminary information, the immersion of Gangaur Mata is scheduled to take place on 4 April. Traditionally, it was done in this well, located in the middle of the village,” Manoj Kumar Rai, a senior police officer in Khandwa, said.

The rescue operation began after villagers realised the men had not emerged from the well by evening. A 15-member state disaster response team, equipped with ropes and nets, arrived at the site along with police and local administration officials.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 400,000 (£3,600) for each of the victim’s families and promised a thorough investigation.

open image in gallery At least 8 men died after inhaling fumes in an old well in Madhya Pradesh, India ( Aaj Tak/YouTube screengrab )

The well, situated near a drain carrying the village’s wastewater, had reportedly become swampy due to accumulated filth. Authorities believe toxic gas formed from the decomposition of waste, causing Arjun to suffocate when he entered to clean it. Those who attempted to rescue him met the same fate.

Devastated villagers have decided to seal the well.

The district administration has launched an inquiry.

Several videos and photos from the site showed crowds gathered around the well and ambulances in the background. Visibly aggrieved villagers were seen milling around the well.

The men’s remains were sent to a nearby hospital for postmortem analysis.