Emotional MMA champion appeals to Indian PM to visit his crisis-hit state

An Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has urged prime minister Narendra Modi to visit his conflict-torn northeastern state of Manipur in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video shows an emotional Chungreng Koren addressing the crowd after winning a bout at Matrix Fight Night (MFN), with the champion’s belt on his shoulder.

In his appeal, Koren says: "This is my humble request. Violence is happening in Manipur. It has been almost one year and people are dying every day".

Manipur has been hit by fierce fighting between two tribal groups since last May, with members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities violently clashing over economic benefits and government job quotas given to the tribes. As many as 219 people have been killed in the conflict, while more than 60,000 have been displaced, according to state’s governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Thousands of Manipuris have fled the state and sought refuge in neighbouring Mizoram and other states in the northeast. The state has also lost revenue of up to Rs 80m (₤760,000) while the violence continues.

Koren added: "Several people are in relief camps and do not have access to food and water. The children are not able to study properly. The future is unclear. Please visit Manipur once and restore peace in Manipur," he pleaded.

Mr Modi has faced criticism for failing to visit Manipur since the conflict began in early May last year. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), shared Koren's video, which comes two days after it slammed Mr Modi for not visiting the state.

"Why has the Prime Minister, ordinarily misusing taxpayer’s money to campaign around the country, not found the time to visit Manipur yet, or even take a call with the Chief Minister and the political parties of the State," INC's Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Tensions escalated in Manipur earlier this month when an army officer named Konsam Kheda Singh was reportedly “kidnapped” from his house in Thoubal district by militants, the fourth such incident of officials being abducted in the state. He was rescued nine hours later following a major search operation.

In late February, additional superintendent of police Amit Singh was abducted by activists allegedly belonging to a Meitei organisation in the state’s capital, Imphal. Around 200 armed people stormed the ASP’s residence and abducted him along with a staff member.