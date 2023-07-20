For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of two tribal women being paraded naked and subjected to blatant acts of sexual assault by a mob of men in the violence-hit northestern state of Manipur has triggered outrage in India.

The widely-shared footage led prime minister Narendra Modi to address the country in some of his first remarks since conflict broke out in Manipur, saying the incident “shamed India” and the guilty won’t be spared.

“I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said ahead of the opening of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament.

The incident reportedly took place on 4 May in the early stages of the violence that has erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities after some Kukis protested against calls by the mostly Hindu Meitei community to be granted protected tribal status.

Since then the state has been effectively torn in two, with more than 140 people killed and over 40,000 displaced as both communities engaged in attacks on each other’s residences and vehicles, burning down churches and temples.

The incident took place in Kangpokpi district, a day after clashes erupted between the communites, one of the survivors told news outlet Scroll.

A police complaint was filed by relatives of the women, who alleged that one of the women was subsequently gangraped. The police reportedly registered a formal complaint but have taken no further action so far.

The video of the sexual assault went viral on social media on Wednesday, prompting state law enforcement to take action against a number of suspects more than two months after the incident.

Manipur police said they have opened a case of gang-rape and arrested a suspect, identified as 32-year-old Heradas from the Thoubal district.

India’s Supreme Court expressed "deep concern" over the incident and called on the federal government to take immediate action against the suspects.

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, the chief justice of India, said if the government fails to take action then the court will step in. "What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation," the chief justice said.