For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in the violence-hit north-eastern state of Manipur for a two-day visit as his party continued to question prime minister Narendra Modi's absence.

Mr Gandhi, a member of the Congress party and a former MP, is scheduled to visit relief camps for people displaced by the two-month-long ethnic violence.

In one of worst flare-ups in decades, Manipur has seen more than 100 deaths and 40,000 people have been displaced in clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki communities.

Mr Gandhi is the first opposition leader to visit the strife-torn region since the clashes ensued in May.

He was received in the capital Imphal by former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and the convoy set out to travel to Churachandpur to visit relief camps. However, his convoy was stopped by local police at Bishnupur, nearly 20km from Imphal, citing security reasons.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot be allowed to go ahead. We are worried about his security. The arson-like situation persisted even last night as well. Rahul carcade could be mistaken as someone coming to attack Churachandpur," Heisnam Balram Singh, the Bishnupur superintendent of police was quoted by India Today as saying.

Mr Gandhi was forced to return to Imphal, while his party alleged that the state and federal governments, both run by the BJP, were using "autocratic methods" to stall his visit.

The "double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

Local media cited police sources to report that tyres were burnt on the highway in the Bishnupur district and stones were thrown at the convoy.

Houses, churches, temples, shops and businesses have been torched amid widespread violence in the state raging over the demand of Meiteis to seek tribal status for access to economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education.

Indian Army personnel patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal (AFP via Getty Images)

The Kuki community has opposed the Meitei community’s inclusion in the list, fearing opportunity and job loss due to the group’s demographically and politically advantageous position.

Prior to the violence, the Kuki villagers were reportedly evicted from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis make up another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have failed and sporadic incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state governed by prime minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Charred remains of official residence of Manipur’s minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal, which was set ablaze by mob in Manipur (AFP via Getty Images)

Federal home minister Amit Shah visited the state early this month and met community leaders to restore peace.

But the opposition has repeatedly questioned the prime minister’s “stoic silence”, while asking state chief minister N Biren Sigh to resign from his post.

Ten leaders of opposition parties in Manipur had submitted a letter three-page memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office to request a meeting with him before his state visit to the US.

In Manipur, people raised posters showing Mr Modi’s face with the words: “Still missing. Have you seen this man? Status: blind and deaf.”