The body of a missing nine-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a plastic bag near his home in India’s national capital Delhi.

Police officials on Wednesday said they found the body inside a plastic rucksack on the balcony of a house in the Uttam Nagar area that falls in west Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood, where he lived.

Early investigations by the police revealed the child was strangled as injury marks were found on his neck and other body parts.

The body was later sent for an autopsy, reported the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Delhi’s police officials received a call on Wednesday afternoon at around 1.15pm, informing them about the body.

The officials have been inspecting the scene of the crime and are monitoring CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the neighbourhood to find the culprits and sequence the events leading to the child’s murder.

The boy had gone missing on Monday. His parents had registered a kidnapping complaint under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code – the country’s criminal code – with the police.

Family members and relatives of the boy are being questioned by the officials, and there are reports that some people have been detained for questioning.