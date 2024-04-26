Modi’s ‘hate speech’ against Muslims investigated by India’s election commission
Amnesty and other international rights groups say Modi’s comments ‘demonise the Muslim community’ and puts them at risk of human rights violations. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports
The language from India’s prime minister Narendra Modi – appearing to refer to the country’s Muslim population as “infiltrators” – sparked outrage among the opposition who called it hate speech and accusations of dragging India’s democracy into the gutter.
Now, India’s election commission has sent a notice to Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirming they are investigating the speech during a campaign rally last weekend for a breach of election rules.
That the notice over a possible violation of the election code has gone to Mr Modi’s party and not him personally is unusual. Nonetheless, it represents the first time in India’s independent history that the commission has recognised a complaint against a sitting prime minister.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies