Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

Modi’s ‘hate speech’ against Muslims investigated by India’s election commission

Amnesty and other international rights groups say Modi’s comments ‘demonise the Muslim community’ and puts them at risk of human rights violations. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports

Friday 26 April 2024 13:52
Comments
Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow in Bhopal
Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow in Bhopal (Getty)

The language from India’s prime minister Narendra Modi – appearing to refer to the country’s Muslim population as “infiltrators” – sparked outrage among the opposition who called it hate speech and accusations of dragging India’s democracy into the gutter.

Now, India’s election commission has sent a notice to Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirming they are investigating the speech during a campaign rally last weekend for a breach of election rules.

That the notice over a possible violation of the election code has gone to Mr Modi’s party and not him personally is unusual. Nonetheless, it represents the first time in India’s independent history that the commission has recognised a complaint against a sitting prime minister.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in