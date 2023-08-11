For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi briefly broke his silence in parliament on the raging ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur amid a no-confidence vote issued by the country’s opposition parties.

The prime minister, who has avoided speaking on the larger conflict in the state, promised the “sun of peace will rise again” in the region – but only after opposition members staged a walkout.

Replying to the no-confidence motion against his government in the Indian parliament on Thursday, Mr Modi dedicated the majority of his two-hour speech to lashing out at the opposition Congress party.

Mr Modi spoke about Manipur, the state which has been on the cusp of a civil war for months, for barely 10 minutes, and not before disgruntled opposition members began leaving the House.

The members said their walkout was a protest because the prime minister had not mentioned the issue of Manipur even after 90 minutes into his speech. The MPs were seen chanting “Manipur, Manipur” during the prime minister’s reply, demanding he speak out on the violence that has left dozens killed and thousand displaced.

As the Opposition members left, Mr Modi, while holding the Congress responsible for “being the origin of all problems in the northeast”, assured the people of Manipur that the country was with them and the “sun of peace” would rise again in the state.

“The Centre is working hard to give the harshest punishment to those involved in crimes in Manipur... people of Manipur – mothers, sisters, daughters – the country is with you,” Mr Modi said during his rare address.

“Together, we will face this difficulty and ensure peace returns. I promise the people of Manipur that the state will once again undertake the development journey.”

File photo: Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards outside the Parliament building in New Delhi on 24 July (AP)

Mr Modi, however, accused the opposition of “playing politics” over the situation, branded the no-confidence motion an attempt to “defame India” and held them responsible for “being the origin of all problems in the northeast”.

“Whose government was there in Manipur when Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was not allowed in government offices? Whose government was there in Manipur when the decision to not allow the national anthem in schools was taken?… Their (Opposition) pain is selective. They cannot think beyond politics,” he said.

Mr Modi and his party won the no-confidence vote, as was expected, but the opposition claims the move was necessary to get him to speak on the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The clashes that broke out in the state in May between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority has rarely found space in Mr Modi’s speeches.

Mr Modi publicly addressed the violence once before, after a video that showed two women being paraded naked by a mob sparked global outrage.