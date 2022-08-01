First monkeypox death confirmed in India
First monkeypox death confimed in southern state of Kerala
India confirmed its first monkeypox death in the southern state of Kerala, a state government minister confirmed on Monday.
The man, who had a travel history to the UAE, died on Saturday in a private hospital in Thrissur.
