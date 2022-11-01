For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian police arrested nine people on Monday after the collapse of a footbridge which has killed at least 141 people.

The bridge, which only re-opened last week after repairs, ruptured on Sunday evening, sending people plunging into the Machchhu River below in prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Inspector General Ashok Yadav said that among the nine that were arrested included managers of the bridge‘s operator, Oreva, who had responsibility for maintaining the bridge in the town of Morbi.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after the bridge collapse (AFP via Getty Images)

People light candles to pay tribute to victims of Sunday’s bridge collapse in Morbi (AP)

Authorities said they have opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide and attempted culpable homicide.

The colonial-era bridge that was built in the 1800s was packed with sightseers celebrating the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when the cables snapped sending people plunging about 33 feet into the water.

CCTV footage from just before the bridge ruptured showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to rock the suspension bridge from side to side, before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.

Ashwin Mehra, who was undergoing treatment after sustaining leg and back injuries, said he and six others had reached the shore by holding onto the bridge‘s metal railings and netting.

“There were about 15-20 boys aged between 20-25 years who were shaking the bridge,” he said. “We heard some sounds three times, and the sixth time the cable (of the bridge) suddenly snapped.”

Workers use machinery to remove the debris of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Morbi (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

About 35 victims were under 14, according to a list of the dead, seen by Reuters. About 170 people had been rescued by the morning.

“People were hanging from the bridge after the accident, but they slipped and fell into the river when it collapsed,” said Raju, a witness who gave only one name.

“I could not sleep the entire night as I had helped in the rescue operation. I brought a lot of children to the hospital.”

Narendrasinh Jadeja, whose friend lost seven members of his family, including four children, said: “I cannot express how angry and helpless I am feeling.”

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It is still not clear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing, but survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.

“There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move,” Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital in Morbi.

An official at the site said that the river’s muddy waters were hampering rescue work and that there might be people trapped under the remains of the bridge.

A disturbing video captured the exact moments when a pedestrian suspension bridge started violently shaking and snapped away (Screengrab/ Srinivas BV)

Sandeepsinh Zala, the chief officer of Morbi municipality, said of Oreva: “They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge. We have not issued any fitness certificate to them.”

Jayrajsinh Jadeja, a local lawmaker from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, blamed Oreva for selling tickets without restrictions and said overcrowding led to the bridge collapse.

The bridge was previously maintained by the local municipality, which limited the number of people on the bridge at one time to 20, he said.

Modi, the former chief minister of Gujarat, expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and is expected to visit the area on Tuesday.

“In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner,” he said at an event in Gujarat.

Additional reporting by agencies