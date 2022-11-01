Morbi bridge: Nine arrested after at least 141 killed in collapse disaster
The bridge, which only re-opened last week after repairs, ruptured on Sunday evening
Indian police arrested nine people on Monday after the collapse of a footbridge which has killed at least 141 people.
The bridge, which only re-opened last week after repairs, ruptured on Sunday evening, sending people plunging into the Machchhu River below in prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
Inspector General Ashok Yadav said that among the nine that were arrested included managers of the bridge‘s operator, Oreva, who had responsibility for maintaining the bridge in the town of Morbi.
Authorities said they have opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide and attempted culpable homicide.
The colonial-era bridge that was built in the 1800s was packed with sightseers celebrating the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when the cables snapped sending people plunging about 33 feet into the water.
CCTV footage from just before the bridge ruptured showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to rock the suspension bridge from side to side, before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.
Ashwin Mehra, who was undergoing treatment after sustaining leg and back injuries, said he and six others had reached the shore by holding onto the bridge‘s metal railings and netting.
“There were about 15-20 boys aged between 20-25 years who were shaking the bridge,” he said. “We heard some sounds three times, and the sixth time the cable (of the bridge) suddenly snapped.”
About 35 victims were under 14, according to a list of the dead, seen by Reuters. About 170 people had been rescued by the morning.
“People were hanging from the bridge after the accident, but they slipped and fell into the river when it collapsed,” said Raju, a witness who gave only one name.
“I could not sleep the entire night as I had helped in the rescue operation. I brought a lot of children to the hospital.”
Narendrasinh Jadeja, whose friend lost seven members of his family, including four children, said: “I cannot express how angry and helpless I am feeling.”
It is still not clear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed and how many remained missing, but survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when its cables began to snap.
“There were just too many people on the bridge. We could barely move,” Sidik Bai, 27, said while recovering from injuries in a hospital in Morbi.
An official at the site said that the river’s muddy waters were hampering rescue work and that there might be people trapped under the remains of the bridge.
Sandeepsinh Zala, the chief officer of Morbi municipality, said of Oreva: “They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge. We have not issued any fitness certificate to them.”
Jayrajsinh Jadeja, a local lawmaker from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, blamed Oreva for selling tickets without restrictions and said overcrowding led to the bridge collapse.
The bridge was previously maintained by the local municipality, which limited the number of people on the bridge at one time to 20, he said.
Modi, the former chief minister of Gujarat, expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and is expected to visit the area on Tuesday.
“In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner,” he said at an event in Gujarat.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies