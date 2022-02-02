Indian hospital apologises for using Morgan Freeman’s face in skin warning

A local hospital in southern India has apologised to Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman for using his photos in an advertisement for skin treatment.

The Vadakara Cooperative hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode used 84-year-old Freeman’s photo in the ad promoting its skincare treatment facility. It read: “Get your skin tags, DPNs, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures easily in a single visit.”

Once the ad found its way into Indian social media, it led to a furore with many calling it “racist” and “ignorant.”

T Sunil, marketing head of the Kozhikode hospital, told the Indian Express that the advertisement standie was created by a local designer [with Morgan’s photo on it] and that it was installed outside the hospital.

He said: “A dermatologist joined our Out Patient Department (OPD) recently. In order to publicise that there are skin care treatment facilities at the hospital, the board was installed and kept there for four days.”

He added: “A local designer created it. Due to a lack of knowledge and seriousness, the board was carelessly installed in front of the OPD.”

Mr Sunil said that it was only after a person asked why Nelson Mandela’s photo was printed for the ad, that the hospital realised it was a mistake and “removed it on Saturday”.

The person had mistaken Morgan for Nobel Peace laureate Mandela. Morgan has played the character of Mandela in the 2009 Hollywood film Invictus.

The hospital officials said that they have apologised to Freeman. Mr Sunil said: “The ad went viral on social media by Sunday. We extended our apology on Facebook. We understand that Freeman is a great artist, admired by many people across the world. We sincerely say sorry for the lack of knowledge.”

Indian film critic G P Ramachandran wrote on his Facebook page: “Vadakara cooperative hospital has turned out as an insult and disgrace to the great cooperative sector in Kerala. An insult to the racial awareness of Vadakara natives and Keralities’ worldview.”

The hospital was rebuked for the underlying racism in the ad.

Sree Parvathy, an actor from south India, said that she was glad that the ad was removed.

“Happy about it. It is true that his admirers are saddened and distressed over using his photo for skin disease solutions,” she said.