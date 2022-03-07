India’s representative to Palestine Mukul Arya has been found dead in his office premises in Ramallah on Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar said: “Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya.”

“He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he added.

In a statement India’s ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described Mr Arya as a “young and dedicated officer”.

While the cause of his death was not immediately known, authorities in Palestine said that they had received the news with “great astonishment and shock” and immediate instructions were issued to move his mortal remains to his residence.

“We received with great astonishment and shock the news of the death of the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Palestine, Mukul Arya, and we express great sadness, loss and pain at his death,” Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said in a statement.

“As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death.”

The ministry said that it is in touch with India’s external affairs ministry to coordinate the return of his mortal remains.

Mr Arya, believed to be in his 30s, was a career diplomat and had served in India’s external affairs ministry in New Delhi, reported the Indian Express.

He also had stints in Kabul and Moscow and had served at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris.

Mr Arya had studied at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008.